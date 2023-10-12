WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.26. 589,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,918. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.