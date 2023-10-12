Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $427,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

