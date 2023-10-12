Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $598.12 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $598,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.79. 30,710,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,584,422. The company has a market cap of $840.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

