Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.67% of Westlake worth $406,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

