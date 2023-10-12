WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $3.94 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.95. 434,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $234.46 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.