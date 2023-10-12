Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 98,520 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Franco-Nevada worth $352,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.98. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $111.27 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

