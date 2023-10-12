Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,520 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $373,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after buying an additional 266,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.3 %

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 121,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

