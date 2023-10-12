Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.28% of Alaska Air Group worth $426,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,502,000 after buying an additional 142,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,412,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,761,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. 409,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,190. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

