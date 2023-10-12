Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 271,218 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,723,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $382,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.43. 156,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,756. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.