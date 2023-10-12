American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,607 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American International Group worth $54,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

