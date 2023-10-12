New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $46,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

