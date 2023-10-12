Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $48,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $242.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average of $218.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

