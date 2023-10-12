New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $49,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

