O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $916.41 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $714.79 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $923.59.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

