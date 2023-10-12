New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,800 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $66,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.73 and a 200 day moving average of $192.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

