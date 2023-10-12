New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 708 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $68,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,823.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,884.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,946.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,141.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.