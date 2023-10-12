Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $175.00. The stock traded as low as $119.12 and last traded at $119.50. Approximately 158,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,905,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLDR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

