New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,279 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AbbVie worth $267,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

