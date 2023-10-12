New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,612 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $74,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EOG opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

