Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,369 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.22.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

ALGN stock opened at $277.52 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.