New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $81,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Chubb stock opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $181.32 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

