The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Allstate Price Performance
Allstate stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
