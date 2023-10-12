New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 57,583 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,583 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $72,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.