B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,219 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 690.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $1,225,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.