Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

