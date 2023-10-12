Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $549.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.73 and its 200-day moving average is $464.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $250.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

