HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 2.4%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $475.43 and last traded at $476.50. Approximately 744,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 595,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.56.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.84 and a 200 day moving average of $491.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $24,665,466. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot



HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

