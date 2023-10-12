Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.84. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 3,167 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $476.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $157,186.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,060 shares of company stock valued at $323,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

