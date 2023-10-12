Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 36.13 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Greenland. The company holds 100% interest in the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project and a 31.1% interest in the White Mountain anorthosite mine. It also produces anorthosite mineral for various markets, such as e-glass fiberglass; white CO2 free cement; paints, coatings, and polymers; and alumina source.

