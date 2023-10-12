Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 46381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$27.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

