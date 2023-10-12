Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $248,250,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,280. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.
Marvell Technology Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
