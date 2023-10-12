Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $248,250,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,280. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.