Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $365.93 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.