CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

