Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.42. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

