Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

