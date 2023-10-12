LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.