State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.02 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1,125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

