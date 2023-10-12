Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

