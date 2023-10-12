Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.75 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $15.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00010878 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00024314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 507,250,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,061,298 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

