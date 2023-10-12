Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.0460 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $76,510.77 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.980053 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04636637 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $82,564.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

