MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.0488

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and $141,468.26 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.