DAO Maker Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.75 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $828,327.32 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,400,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

