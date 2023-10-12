Comparing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Credo Technology Group and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.92, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -16.30% -5.41% -4.65% Everspin Technologies 11.65% 17.69% 13.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $172.82 million 13.79 -$16.55 million ($0.19) -84.16 Everspin Technologies $59.99 million 3.60 $6.13 million $0.33 31.46

Everspin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Credo Technology Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

