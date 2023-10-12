Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 8.3%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 126,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 332,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Imagine Lithium Stock Down 8.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

