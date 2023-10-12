Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.39

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 49692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

