William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HashiCorp stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. 478,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,347. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $309,491.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $309,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,734 shares of company stock worth $8,732,161. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

