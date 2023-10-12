Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 12.5%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 308,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 67,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$12.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
