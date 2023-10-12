Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Short Interest Down 54.8% in September

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the September 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery stock remained flat at $0.38 on Thursday. 3,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lucy Scientific Discovery by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

