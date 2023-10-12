Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ACV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.43. 2,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,075. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

