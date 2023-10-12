Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 135,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 298,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

